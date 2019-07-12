Dana White's 'Ultimate UFC Fan Experience' Raises Over $52,000 In ESPYS Auction

The auction, which is one of the V Foundation's primary fundraisers, comprised VIP packages and meet and greets with many celebrities and sports figures, including J. Lo, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Cuban, Alabama's Nick Saban, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, and many others.

Out of the 86 total packages, Dana White's 'Ultimate UFC Fan Experience' was the 2nd-highest auction item, behind only the "Stay in Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom" package (which went for $76,600).