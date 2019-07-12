Dana White's 'Ultimate UFC Fan Experience' Raises Over $52,000 In ESPYS Auction

The auction, which is one of the V Foundation's primary fundraisers, comprised VIP packages and meet and greets with many celebrities and sports figures, including J. Lo, Alex Rodriguez, Mark Cuban, Alabama's Nick Saban, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, and many others.
Out of the 86 total packages, Dana White's 'Ultimate UFC Fan Experience' was the 2nd-highest auction item, behind only the "Stay in Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom" package (which went for $76,600).
Social Post
In addition to a private Meet & Greet with Dana, UFC's 'Ultimate Fan Experience' package includes four (4) VIP tickets to UFC 245 in Las Vegas in December, a VIP tour of UFC headquarters, meet & greets with fighters, and more.
ESPN is in the process of confirming the identify of the winning bidder.
Visit the V Foundation for Cancer Research for more information about UFC's 'Ultimate Fan Experience' package, the other auction items and how the V Foundation will use the donations.