Dana White’s Sports Card Chase

Join Dana On His Hunt For One Of The Rarest Cards In Sports History!
Nov. 11, 2025
Dana White is on the hunt, and this time he’s searching for one of the rarest sports cards in history: a 2023 Bowman Draft Tom Brady card, numbered 12/50, featuring the inscription, “If baseball doesn’t work out, there’s always football.”
Before Brady became an NFL legend, he was drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1995 – but decades later, this elusive baseball card valued up to $500,000 has never been found. Watch live as Dana attempts to track down the card that has collectors buzzing worldwide. Will he find the Brady gem or come up empty-handed?
That’s not all – join Dana as he cracks into 2025 Topps Finest UFC packs, chasing his own dual autograph cards of Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. Tune in and test your own luck, as one lucky viewer will win an all-expenses trip for two to UFC 323 in Las Vegas, including hotel and travel accommodations. No purchase required – just join the fun and watch the hunt unfold!
Catch all the action on Fanatics Livewith CardVault on Friday, November 14 at 11am ET/8am PT. Whether you’re a sports card collector, a UFC fan, or just love watching history in the making, you won’t want to miss it!