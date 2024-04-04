Dana White’s Five Biggest UFC Events

Five years into their ownership, and after investing millions and millions into the brand that weren’t coming back, it was nearly time to call it a day for UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta and Dana White.

A last-ditch effort to save the company was a reality show, The Ultimate Fighter. The first season captivated fans old and new by showing the personalities and stories of the athletes outside of the Octagon. It was a success. But whether it would save the UFC was another story, and that burden seemingly fell on those competing in the show’s season finale, aired live on Spike TV. That was 2005.

Today, the UFC is an international juggernaut, and nearly everyone believes that a good deal of the credit for kicking off the MMA explosion goes to the men who fought for the Ultimate Fighter’s light heavyweight title at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on April 8, 2005, Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar.

Their three-round bout was a back-and-forth action-packed, drama-filled war, one of those fights you can watch over and over and not grow tired of. It was worthy of the adjective “great.”

It was the night that changed everything for the UFC.

