Dana White's Contender Series Week 9 Results

In just eight episodes, Season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series has graduated more hopefuls to the UFC than in any other season, as 30 competitors have earned a victory and a UFC contract already this season with tonight's show and next week's remaining.

Middleweight has led the way, with eight fighters from the 185-pound weight class moving to the Octagon, with at least two representatives from each division on the men’s side of the ledger matriculating to the biggest stage in the sport. Additionally, all three victorious women this season — Danyelle Wolf, Cheyanne Buys, and Cory McKenna — have earned contracts as well, with three pairs of females set to do battle in hopes of maintaining that perfect graduation rate.

This evening, five more sets of competitors made the walk to the cage inside the UFC Apex looking to add their name to the record-setting cast of fighters that have used Season 4 of the Contender Series as a jumping off point for reaching the next stage of their mixed martial arts dreams.

After much contemplation, Dana White welcomed handed out three contracts, adding Luana Pinheiro to the strawweight division, TUF Brazil alum Nikolas Motta to the lightweight class, and Natan Levy, who competed at lightweight, but traditionally competes in the featherweight division, to the UFC roster, bringing the total number of contracts awarded this season to 33 and counting.

Here’s a look at what transpired inside the UFC Apex on Episode 9.