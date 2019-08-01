Dana White's Contender Series Week 9 Results

Headlined by a welterweight clash between Leon Shahbazyan, the older brother of Contender Series alum and rising middleweight star Edmen Shahbazyan, and “The Fresh Prince,” Phil Rowe, this week’s five-fight card was packed with strong performances that once again gave UFC President Dana White plenty to consider when it came time to hand out contracts.

Though he was full of praise for all of Tuesday’s victors, this was one of those rare evenings this season where White was reserved when it came to handing out contracts, recommending that Mallory Martin and Jamal Pogues gain more experience, Ricky Steele show a little more consistency after struggling with injuries and inactivity over the last few years and suggesting that Steve Garcia move up a division after failing to make weight.

That meant that only welterweight Phil Rowe emerged with a contract, joining his teammates “Platinum” Mike Perry, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Rodolfo Vieira on the UFC roster.

Here’s a look at what transpired.