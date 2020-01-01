Dana White's CONTENDER SERIES WEEK 6 PREVIEW

TAFON NCHUKWI VS. AL MATAVAO

Light heavyweights take center stage in the main event of Week 6 on the Contender Series as unbeaten Cameroonian finisher Tafon Nchukwi takes on streaking Alaska-based upstart Al Matavao.

Nchukwi has fought six times in his career, making three starts as both an amateur and a professional. He’s yet to see the third round and has only been to the second round once, and that came in his professional debut. The 25-year-old Maryland-based prospect really started to garner attention towards the end of last year, when he scored a first-round stoppage win over William Knight, who had scored a developmental contract through the Contender Series earlier in the summer.

Nicknamed “Sweetness,” Matavao enters Tuesday’s main event pairing with Nchukwi on a four-fight winning streak that dates back to September 2017. After returning from an 18-month hiatus with a decision win at the start of last year, Matavao has posted back-to-back first-round stoppage victories, needing just 16 seconds to dispatch Collin Mansanas last time out.

This is a terrific matchup as Nchukwi shares the cage with a seasoned, dangerous fighter with significantly more experience, while Matavao gets the opportunity to potential knock off an intriguing prospect who has thus far looked like an unstoppable juggernaut.

Given their shared propensity for finishing fights in a hurry, this feels like one of those instances where “Don’t Blink” feels like a valid recommendation.