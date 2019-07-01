Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 6 Preview

ALEKSA CAMUR VS. FABIO CHERANT

Unbeaten light heavyweights with matching records clash in this week’s headliner as Ohio’s Camur goes toe-to-toe with New England regional standout Cherant in what should be an electric encounter.

Representing the Strong Style Fight Team, Camur’s four professional victories have all been first-round stoppage wins, with his longest fight to date being his most recent outing — a 2:43 affair last August. The 23-year-old has actually never tasted defeat inside the cage, having gone 4-0 as an amateur, each of those victories coming inside the distance as well.

If he’s able to maintain both streaks on Tuesday night, Camur could join teammates Stipe Miocic and Jeff Hughes on the UFC roster.

A fixture in two of the New England area’s premier promotions, Cage Titans and CES, the 24-year-old Cherant has earned four straight submission wins following a 3-1 amateur career where he avenged his lone setback.

And while finding opponents can be challenging when you’re just getting started and clearly have some potential, Cherant has handled his business each time out, and if he does it again this week in Las Vegas, he could walk away with a UFC contract.

