Dana White's CONTENDER SERIES WEEK 5 PREVIEW

DENNIS BUZUKJA VS. MELSIK BAGHDASARYAN

Featherweights with matching 4-1 records meet in this week’s main event as LAW MMA product Dennis Buzukja squares off with Armenian kickboxing standout Melsik Baghdasaryan.

Staten Island’s Buzukja is less than two years into his professional career and heads into Tuesday’s bout on a three-fight winning streak, all of which have come under the Ring of Combat banner. The East Coast organization has a long history of producing high level talent, including the man whose name adorns the gym where Buzukja trains, Chris Weidman.

Is the upstart from the land of the Wu-Tang Clan the next to matriculate to the UFC and make an impact? Not if Baghdasaryan has anything to say about it.

Like his opponent on Tuesday night, the 28-year-old fighting out of Glendale, California is a talented prospect whose true upside is little difficult to gauge as he’s made extremely quick work of a quartet of opponents since losing his professional debut a number of years ago. Though he doesn’t have a great deal of MMA experience, Baghdasaryan is a combat sports veteran with a technical striking game and a ton of upside; it’s just a question of if and when he’ll reach his full potential.

These are the types of fights that are perfect for the Contender Series — early pairings between prospects with undefined ceilings needing a stern test — and it should be all kinds of fun.