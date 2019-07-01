Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 5 Preview

TERRANCE MCKINNEY VS. SEAN WOODSON

A member of the Sikjitsu fight team that has produced UFC contenders Michael Chiesa and Julianna Pena, amongst others, McKinney arrives in Las Vegas on a three-fight winning streak, looking to become the latest member of the Spokane, Washington squad to ink a UFC deal.

The 24-year-old featherweight scored a sub-one-minute win over Strikeforce veteran Charon Spain back in May, and half of his professional bouts have come against two opponents, including his lone career loss, which came when McKinney suffered a leg injury, so it’s difficult to get an accurate read on his talents. That said, Sikjitsu head coach Rick Little isn’t one to send his charges into battle unprepared, and given the collection of quick stoppage victories that line his record, it’s safe to say that McKinney will be looking to end this one early.

Woodson jumped at the opportunity to replace the injured Adli Edwards here and makes his first appearance since last November with the chance to potentially graduate to the UFC hanging in the balance. The 27-year-old from Missouri came out of the gates quickly, winning four fights in his first year as a pro, but has been limited to just a single appearance since then, as fight cancellations have kept him out of action.

Woodson has shown an ability to go the distance against solid regional competition in the past, so it will be interesting to see if the short notice nature of this matchup impacts that at all. It’s a stark contrast to McKinney’s quick-finishing style, so this one could come down to which man is able to best control the tempo on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.