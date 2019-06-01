Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 4 Preview

DON’TALE MAYES (6-2) VS. RICARDO PRASEL (10-1)

Mayes becomes the first competitor to appear on all three seasons of the Contender Series and looks to finally deliver the kind of effort that will land him a place on the UFC’s heavyweight roster.



The towering Mayes arrived with a lot of hype, but lost his first appearance in Las Vegas to Allen Crowder. Since then, the 27-year-old has registered a decision win over Mohammed Usman, a second-round finish in his Contender Series return last summer and a subsequent finish in his last outing. If he can push his winning streak to four and show continued improvements, the third time could be the charm for the six-foot-six prospect.



While size is usually an advantage for Mayes, he’ll actually be the shorter of the two men in the cage on Tuesday, as Prasel is an inch taller than his American adversary. The Brazilian has a more impressive record on paper, boasting 10 wins in 11 starts, including a series of early finishes. It will be interesting to see how he responds to fighting in the United States for the first time and taking a step up in competition against the powerhouse Mayes.