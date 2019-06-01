Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 3 Preview

Jesse James Wallace (9-2) vs. Joe Solecki (7-2)

Lightweight finishers with a penchant for handling their business quickly clash in the final bout of Week 3 as Jesse James Wallace lines up across from Joe Solecki.

Representing “The Magnolia State,” Wallace ventures from Mississippi to Las Vegas looking to extend his winning streak to five and push his record to 9-1 over his last 10 fights after splitting the first two appearances of his career. He’s rebounded nicely from his last defeat, registering four straight submission wins, while only venturing beyond the opening round once during that stretch.

Solecki has been to the cards a couple more times than Wallace, but he’s also been competing on a tougher circuit, having spent most of his time fighting under the Cage Fighting Fury Championships banner. Based in Wilmington, North Carolina, the 25-year-old has bounced back from a knockout loss last July with back-to-back victories and boasts six finishes in seven career victories.