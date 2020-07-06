Dana White's CONTENDER SERIES WEEK 2 PREVIEW

JOSEPH PYFER VS. DUSTIN STOLTZFUS

Middleweights man the main event for Week 2 as a pair of once-beaten athletes look to punch their ticket to the UFC.

Just 23 years old, Pyfer has already amassed a 7-1 record in a little over two years as a pro, earning his stripes on the gritty East Coast regional circuit with fights in Art of War Cage Fighting, CES, and Ring of Combat. He suffered the first loss of his career late last year but rebounded nicely in February with a second-round stoppage win. Pyfer has only gone the distance once in his career and Tuesday’s headlining tilt is a big opportunity for “Bodybagz” to prove he’s capable of making the jump to the major leagues.

Fighting out of Germersheim, Germany, Stoltzfus brings a nine-fight winning streak and 12-1 record overall into his Contender Series assignment on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old has won five of his last six bouts by finish, including a third-round victory via the rarely seen twister submission last time out, and was in camp alongside UFC vet Peter Sobotta ahead of his fight on Fight Island at the end of last month.

