Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 2 Preview

Here’s a look at the action set to hit the cage Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Miguel Baeza (6-0) vs. Victor Reyna (10-3, 1 NC)

Baeza was originally paired up with Ramiz Brahimaj, but an injury to the LFA fixture forced him out of the main event, opening the door for Reyna to step up in his place.

Nicknamed “Caramel Thunder,” Baeza trains at MMA Masters in South Florida and has put together a perfect 6-0 record in a little under three years as a pro, earning all but one of his victories by technical knockout due to strikes. Standing six-foot-two, he has size for the division and utilizes that height and reach well, but now after working his way through the lower levels of the regional ranks, it’s time for Baeza to show he can hang with stiffer competition in hopes of getting the call to the Octagon.

The 32-year-old Reyna has forged a solid career for himself on the Texas regional circuit, having won nine of his last 12 fights. During that stretch, his two setbacks have come against familiar names to UFC fans, as he lost to rising middleweight hopeful Kevin Holland before dropping a unanimous decision to Ultimate Figther alum Marc Stevens.

This is the type of test Baeza needs to ace in order to prove he’s ready to compete at the UFC level — a challenging pairing against a more experienced opponent and one coming in on short notice, no less. For Reyna, it’s an unexpected chance to topple an unbeaten prospect and impress the UFC brass.