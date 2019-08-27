Dana White's Contender Series Week 10 Results

TJ BROWN VS. DYLAN LOCKARD

Less than 20 seconds into this one, Lockard sat Brown down with a clean right hand to the jaw, forcing him into defensive wrestling mode. To his credit, the Arkansas-based featherweight recovered well, taking control of the grappling exchanges and shifting the momentum into his favor.

With a minute left in the first, Brown uncorked an illegal knee, connecting with the side of Lockard’s head while he was clearly still on the ground. Time was called and referee Jason Herzog took a point from Brown, putting him behind the eight ball after the opening five minutes.

In the second, Brown controlled the action on the canvas, wearing on Lockard, stuffing sweep attempts and landing short, unanswered strikes throughout the majority of the frame.

Early in the third, Lockard got the better of the striking exchanges in space before curiously pressing forward in search of takedowns. While he was successful in initiating a grappling exchange, Brown was able to reverse into dominant position, slipping around to the back before locking up an arm-triangle choke and securing the finish.

Potentially facing nothing better than a draw after being docked a point in the opening round, Brown made sure the tens and nines had no influence on the outcome, chasing the submission he needed and getting it done with two minutes and a tick remaining in the fight.

Official Result: TJ Brown def. Dylan Lockard by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:59 of Round 3