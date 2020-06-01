Dana White's Contender Series: Week 1 Results

LUIS RODRIGUEZ VS. JEROME RIVERA

Young flyweights eager to impress Dana White and the UFC matchmakers met in this one as 21-year-old Luis “Lazy Boy” Rodriguez and 25-year-old Jerome “The Renegade” Rivera collided in hopes of collecting a UFC contract.

An early slip from Rodriguez created a massive opportunity for Rivera, as the LFA veteran quickly followed his Mexican opponent to the floor, taking his back and locked up a body triangle, but Rodriguez was eventually able to turn into Rivera, break free, and get back to his feet. The remainder of the round was a give-and-take, with Rodriguez landing the heavier shots and Rivera looking for takedowns and to entice Rodriguez to engage on the ground.

It was more of the same early in the second, with Rodriguez throwing smoke and Rivera closing the distance and initiating the clinch. While Rivera continued to press forward and score with inside kicks, Rodriguez did well to respond with solid strikes and countered with a high amplitude takedown of his own.

Just past the midway point of the round, Rodriguez locked up a combination triangle choke and armbar attempt while stuck in tight along the fence, adding in a series of solid elbows as Rivera was stuck in an unfavorable position.

Rivera came out connecting with kicks to begin the third, but Rodriguez seemed to pay them no mind, closing the distance to look for a takedown. Rivera fought it off well, countering with elbows and a triangle attempt. Rodriguez worked free and stayed sticky, continuing to control the action on the canvas.

With just over two minutes remaining in the fight, the flyweight hopefuls got back to their feet, but only for a moment, as Rivera shot for another takedown, only to have Rodriguez stuff the shot and land in top position before getting overzealous with a back-take attempt and sliding off. They continued to battle tooth and nail on the ground through the final 45 seconds, with neither man gaining a discernible advantage.

When the scores were tallied, the judges were unanimous, awarding the decision to Rivera.

Official Result: Jerome Rivera def. Luis Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)