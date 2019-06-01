Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 1 Preview

The smash hit of the last two summers is back for season three, but this time, Dana White’s Contender Series is coming to you live from UFC Apex, a brand new, state of the art arena and production facility on the UFC campus in Las Vegas.

While the venue has changed, the premise remains the same: five sets of fighters will enter the Octagon and compete for a chance to earn a UFC contract.

Over the first two seasons, 39 athletes have been awarded contracts, with another dozen competitors who appeared on the show in the first two seasons finding their way into the Octagon soon after. Included in that group are current rising middleweight contender Ian Heinisch, Fortis MMA teammates Geoff Neal and Ryan Spann, and elite flyweight prospect Maycee Barber.

After a terrific initial year, things were even more impressive and eventful in season two, and now that the action has shifted to a new facility, don’t be surprised if season three is the best one yet.

Here’s a look at the matchups on tap in the opening week of the third season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.