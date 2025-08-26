Week 3 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Middleweights close out the third week of the season as American Trent Miller faces off with Ryan Gandra of Brazil.

Miller rolls into the APEX this week seeking his third victory of the year, having earned a split decision win in March and third-round finish at Tuff-N-Uff 144 back in May to extend his record to 8-2 overall. “The Terminator” has a Since Score of -9, but as Baisangur Susurkaev and Jose Delano showed during the first two weeks of the season, very good fighters can sometimes have negative scores and still success on Tuesday night when it matters most.

READ: Monthly Report | August 2025

A training partner of former middleweight title challenger and Top 15 mainstay Paulo Costa, Gandra touches down in Las Vegas sporting a 7-1 record and a six-fight winning streak, with all but one of those victories coming inside the distance. The 30-year-old, who is following the Jared Cannonier path, having begun his career as a heavyweight before dropping down to light heavyweight and settling at middleweight, has a +3 Since Score.

Marcio Barbosa vs Damon Wilson