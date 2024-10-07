Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 8, Week 9 Preview

Over the last five weeks, all but two victorious athletes have walked out of the building as a part of the UFC roster, capped by consecutive weeks where all five triumphant talents have impressed UFC CEO Dana White enough to land the opportunity to compete inside the Octagon next time out.

This hasn’t been some Oprah Winfrey “Everybody Gets A Car!” business either: 15 of the 24 fights have ended inside the distance, and the last several weeks have delivered some of the biggest upsets, cleanest knockouts, and smoothest submissions of the last few years on the annual talent-search series, in addition to producing decision wins from promising young talents Quillan Salkilld, Josias Musasa, Elijah Smith, and David Martinez.

After consecutive weeks where all five winners were called up to the UFC, this week’s competitors have a high bar to clear if they’re going to up the ante and keep things rolling.

Let’s take a closer look at this week’s pairings as we ready for the penultimate week of action this season.

Artem Vakhitov vs Islem Masraf