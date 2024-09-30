Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 8, Week 8 Preview

For the second time this year, we head into a fresh week after all five victorious combatants were awarded contracts, with last week’s last of graduates including returning standout Kevin Vallejos and heavyweight underdog Danylo Voievodkin, who closed out the show with a rapid first-round submission win.

With UFC CEO Dana White awarding contracts to all five winning fighters last week, that brings the Season 8 total number of graduates to 29 through seven weeks, meaning that unless a couple athletes really shine in losing efforts, there will be fewer competitors matriculating to the Octagon this season than there were in the previous season for the first time in the show’s history.

But as Voievodkin proved yet again last week, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Dana White’s Contender Series and even the unexpected occasionally comes to pass, so only time will tell how many hopefuls get to shake the boss’ hand at the end of the evening and officially call themselves a UFC fighter as we head towards the end of the season.

Here’s a closer look at the five sets of fighters slated to compete this week in hopes of getting that call.

Diyar Nurgozhay vs Bartosz Szewczyk