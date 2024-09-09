Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 8 | Week 5 Preview

After the first two weeks produced four contract winners apiece, the final four victorious fighters on Week 3 all heard the UFC CEO call their names, inviting them to join the UFC ranks and compete in the Octagon in the not-too-distant future.

Last week, for the first time all season, all five competitors that earned a victory were awarded contracts, let by Yuneisy Duben, who scored the biggest upset in DWCS history, unbeaten featherweight Austin Bashi, and Quillan Salkilld, the ex-Eternal MMA lightweight champ who joins fellow Perth natives Steve Erceg and Jack Della Maddalena on the biggest stage in the sport.

This week, another five sets of hopefuls will make the walk inside the UFC APEX, eager to garner a victory, impress the boss, and end the night speaking with Laura Sanko about what it means to be chosen to join the UFC roster.