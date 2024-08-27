Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 8 Week 3 Preview

After Lone’er Kavanagh, Jose Delgado, Bruno Lopes, and Mansur Abdul-Malik impressed UFC CEO Dana White in the opening week of the season, bantamweights Cody Haddon and Cortavious Romious, heavyweight Rizvan Kuniev, and welterweight Andreas Gustafsson followed suit last Tuesday, with Romious joining Lopes as returning competitors to turn their second chances into contracts.

How To Watch Dana White's Contender Series

This week, two more returning athletes are amongst the field of 10 slated to make the walk to the cage in hopes of impressing the UFC brass and joining the Class of ’24.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups.

Andrey Pulyaev vs Liam Anderson

For the second time in three weeks, middleweights headline at the UFC APEX, as Andrey Pulyaev faces off with Liam Anderson.