Week 10 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 8

Over the last six weeks, 26 of the 29 victorious fighters have garnered a call up to the UFC roster, including Islam Dulatov, Mario Pinto, Kody Steele, and Artem Vakhitov turning finishes last week into future opportunities on the biggest stage in the sport.

This week, Season 8 wraps with a five-fight slate spanning five weight classes, including a Canadian looking to prevent the Great White North from going without a win this year and a returning contestant angling to follow Torrey Finney in turning his second appearance of the season into a contract-winning effort before middleweights close out year.

Here’s a look at the lineup for the 10th and final week of the season.

Nick Klein vs Heraldo Souza

Nick Klein and Heraldo Souza clash in the final contest of Season 8.