Week 10 Preview | Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 8

Through the first nine weeks of Season 8, there have been 38 contracts handed out to competitors across all 10 weight classes that have been represented inside the Octagon this year, with bantamweight leading the way with six new grads.
Over the last six weeks, 26 of the 29 victorious fighters have garnered a call up to the UFC roster, including Islam Dulatov, Mario Pinto, Kody Steele, and Artem Vakhitov turning finishes last week into future opportunities on the biggest stage in the sport.
This week, Season 8 wraps with a five-fight slate spanning five weight classes, including a Canadian looking to prevent the Great White North from going without a win this year and a returning contestant angling to follow Torrey Finney in turning his second appearance of the season into a contract-winning effort before middleweights close out year.
Here’s a look at the lineup for the 10th and final week of the season.
Nick Klein vs Heraldo Souza
Nick Klein and Heraldo Souza clash in the final contest of Season 8.
Fighting out of Pura Video BJJ/MMA in Milwaukee, Klein touches down in Las Vegas having earned back-to-back stoppage wins, including a third-round finish of former Contender Series winner Collin Huckbody. The 29-year-old had an eight-fight amateur career and has gone 5-1 since turning pro, though his victory over “Young Huck” is his sole win over an opponent with a largely positive record to date.
Souza enters this week’s matchup with Klein having earned three straight victories and unbeaten in his last six since falling to Week 9 competitor Vanilto Antunes. Fighting out of Curitiba, the 29-year-old Brazilian is 9-1-1 overall and remains on this week’s card after enduring a pair of opponent changes.
Nick Piccininni vs Luis Gurule
Nick Piccininni returns to the UFC APEX for the second time this season, squaring off with fellow unbeaten flyweight Luis Gurule.
Piccininni scored a split decision win over Jack Duffy earlier this season in an earlier battle of undefeated fighters in the 125-pound weight class. The Fortis MMA representative and former three-time All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State had finished five of his previous six outings prior to his initial appearance on the Contender Series.
Gurule haș already picked up a pair of victories this year, following up his unanimous decision win over Alberto Trujillo with a title-winning finish of two-time DWCS alum Jacob Silva just last month. Now 9-0 as a professional with six finishes, “Grim” will look to push his winning streak to double digits by handing Piccininni the first loss of his career.
Yadier DelValle vs Antonio Monteiro
Featherweights occupy the middle slot on this week’s fight card, with unbeaten Cuban Yadier DelValle taking on Brazilian Antonio Monteiro.
Based in Houston and training under Kru Bob Perez, DelValle has earned five of his seven wins under the Fury FC banner, including a pair of victories already this year. The 28-year-old went unbeaten in four amateur bouts, which means he’s won 11 straight overall, though Monteiro represents a significant step up in competition for “The Cuban Problem” this week.
The 29-year-old Monteiro carries a six-fight winning streak into Tuesday night’s contest, having won two bouts in a one-night tournament under the Centurion FC banner last June before claiming the Shooto Brasil featherweight strap in November. He’s yet to compete in 2024, and has gone 12-2 over his last 14 outings since a two-fight skid early in his career.
Leslie Hernandez vs Julieta Martinez
Leslie Hernandez and Julieta Martinez clash in the second strawweight bout of the season, angling to join Alexia Thainara in graduating to the UFC roster.
The latest fighter from The MMA Lab to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series, Hernandez, whose nom de pugilism is “Dora the Destroyer,” has won four straight since losing her pro debut by split decision in May 2022. Last time out, the 26-year-old registered a unanimous decision win over Goat Shed rep Jade Jorand.
Unbeaten in seven pro appearances, the 20-year-old Martinez won the Samurai Fight House strawweight title at the end of last year before successfully defending it in March with a second-round submission win. The Argentinian “Ninja Ferret” has earned finishes in six of her seven pro wins and seeks to become the youngest female fighter to earn a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Mohamed Ado vs Jonathan Micallef
Week 10 begins in the welterweight division, as unbeaten Canadian Mohamed Ado takes on Australian Jonathan Micallef.
Ado picked up a third-round submission win in front of Dana White and the Lookin’ for a Fight crew in January before following it up with a come-from-behind finish in June to move to 5-0. The 24-year-old only turned pro at the end of 2022 and has racked up a 100 percent finishing rate, establishing himself as one of the top prospects in Canada.
Micallef won the vacant HEX Fight Series welterweight title three fights back, advancing to 5-0 before suffering a fourth-round stoppage loss to Aldin Bates in his first title defense. The 25-year-old rebounded with a first-round submission win over Aussie veteran Matt Vaile In September to move to 6-1 overall.
