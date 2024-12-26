Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 8 Review

In the three years since that group matriculated to the Octagon, we have seen seven of them take up residency in the rankings, and several others establish themselves as permanent fixtures on the UFC roster, and if anyone is taking bets on where the next DWCS grad-turned-UFC champion is going to emerge from, the Season 5 cast is a very safe bet.

But as strong as that group has been already — and as successful as some of the competitors to graduate from the series in other years have been, as well — there is reason to believe that this latest pack of new arrivals could emerge as the best overall graduating class in the show’s history.

It feels fitting that the season opened with Lone’er Kavanagh collecting a first-round knockout win and announcing his presence as a prospect to watch in the UFC because the GB Top Team man is amongst the best young talents to pass through the series to date, and showed that in earning a solid victory in a competitive fight with Jose Ochoa in his promotional debut at the end of November in Macau.