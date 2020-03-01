Dana White's CONTENDER SERIES WEEK 4 PREVIEW

Last week, history was made as the brother tandem of Louis and Orion Cosce both competed, both won, and both earned contracts, with the former scoring a first-round stoppage win over Victor Reyna in the main event, and the latter grinding out a third-round finish against the previously unbeaten Matt Dixon.

Joining “The Fighting Cosce Brothers” in graduating from the Tuesday night talent search to the UFC roster were heavyweight Josh Parisian, who scored his second first-round finish on the Contender Series by thumping Chad Johnson, and strawweight prospect Cheyanne Buys, who pushed her record to 5-1 by beating up Hilarie Rose for 15 minutes, impressing Dana White with her performance and her swagger.

This week’s collection of fights is headlined by the second fighter to make three Contender Series appearances returning in search of his first victory against a proven finisher coming off a first-round stoppage win over a previous Season 4 headliner, plus a lightweight matchup featuring a pair of seasoned competitors, a clash of flyweight upstarts and more.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s slate.