Dana White's CONTENDER SERIES WEEK 3 PREVIEW

LOUIS COSCE VS. VICTOR REYNA

Welterweights at different points of their career trajectories clash in this one as 34-year-old veteran Victor Reyna returns to the UFC Apex in a showdown with unbeaten upstart Louis Cosce.

Reyna competed last season on the Contender Series, dropping a unanimous decision to Miguel Baeza, who has since gone on to post a pair of impressive stoppage wins in his first two Octagon appearances. He rebounded from that setback with a unanimous decision victory in November and looks to emulate fellow Texan Ryan Spann this week by winning his second Contender Series appearance and earning himself a contract in the process.

Cosce, who shares the card with his brother Orion, is just six fights into his professional career and has yet to see the second round. He’s handled his business efficiently and expertly on the regional circuit, battering the opponents that have been stationed across from him, but is taking a step up in talent here.

Will the seasoned professional Reyna make the most of his second chance to compete in front of the UFC brass or will Cosce collect another stoppage win and perhaps a UFC contract in the process?