Dana White's Contender Series Week 10 Results

After being a late scratch from the Episode 8 lineup, strawweights Pauline Macias and Gloria de Paula finally stepped into the cage opposite one another on Tuesday night and it proved to be worth the wait.

Long right hands from de Paula got the action started as she utilized her range right out of the chute while taking control of the center of the cage. Macias closed the distance and de Paula jumped on a guillotine before getting thrown to the floor. Back on the feet, Macias tried to enter for a single leg, but de Paula sprawled well, hanging onto a front headlock before lacing up an anaconda choke. Macias did a good job of staying in place and forcing de Paula to make choices, but the Brazilian was content to attack with knees to the arms.

With just over a minute remaining in the round, de Paula sat down into the choke, but Macias again maintained her base, prompting de Paula to adjust her grip and tighten her squeeze, staying locked onto the hold through to the horn.

The second started with de Paula throwing long kicks and punches, none of which found a home. A long left did, and Macias immediately looked to clinch, but de Paula defended well and connected again on the break. Back in space, the Brazilian began varying her attacks more, mixing in strikes to the body, leading to Macias driving through a takedown and landing in de Paula’s guard.

Macias stood up after de Paula threatened from her guard and the onslaught in space continued with clean punches and a long kick to the body in space. Macias pulled guard in the center of the cage to no avail, with de Paula landing on top, landing ground-and-pound and looking for opportunities to advance and attack.

The Brazilian postured up and drove home two clean right hands, returning to Macias’ guard and hitting her with another right, adding a smattering of elbows down the stretch.

Macias came out with a lunging right to start the third, but it was only one, which allowed de Paula to close the distance, burying a knee to the midsection as they clinched along the fence. The Brazilian framed off an elbow up top, landing another on the break.

Each time Macias landed anything of value, de Paula responded with one or two of her own, prompting the judoka to look for a takedown or clinch. Even when they did lock up along the fence, it was the Brazilian controlling the action, attacking with knees to the body, bringing them upstairs at the end of the sequence.

De Paula could sense Macias fading and looked for the finish, pressing into the clinch and attacking with knees to the body and a tomahawk elbow, putting it on the American, elevating her off the ground with the force of her knees and smiling through to the final horn, clearly pleased with her performance.

This was one-way traffic from the outset, and while she didn’t secure a finish, de Paula showed she’s more than capable of competing on the big stage alongside her girlfriend, UFC standout Mayra Bueno Silva.

Official Result: Gloria de Paula def. Pauline Macias by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)