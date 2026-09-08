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Dana White's Contender Series

Week 5 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10

Live Results, Official Scorecards, Fight Recaps And More From Week 5 Of Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On September 8, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Sep. 8, 2026

The running total of contract winners in Season 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series climbed to 20 after Week 4 produced another full house at Meta APEX.

With the competition heating up and more UFC contracts on the line, Week 5 brings another crop of hungry prospects looking to make their mark and earn their place on the UFC roster.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

Week 5 of Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10 kicks off live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States.

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards, highlights and immediate post-fight recaps. View the fight card below before the action begins.

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DWCS Season 10, Week 5 Results:

Flyweight - Colton Loud vs Christian Natividad

Bantamweight - Kwon Wonil vs Severino Gomes Madeira

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Middleweight - Martin Kozak vs Christian Echols

Welterweight - Isaac Moreno vs Reginaldo Junior

Light Heavyweight - Quentin Pasley vs Arlind Berisha

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official scorecards
highlights