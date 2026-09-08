Week 5 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10

With the competition heating up and more UFC contracts on the line, Week 5 brings another crop of hungry prospects looking to make their mark and earn their place on the UFC roster.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

Week 5 of Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10 kicks off live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States.

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards, highlights and immediate post-fight recaps. View the fight card below before the action begins.