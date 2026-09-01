Week 4 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10

Two of those winners have already made their UFC debuts and picked up victories, with Bilal Hasan and Anthony Wint both making an immediate impact. Last week also featured one of the biggest upsets in Contender Series history, as Alex Apodaca defeated Bella Mir, a -6000 favorite, in a stunning result.

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Now, 10 more hopefuls enter the Octagon looking to earn their place alongside the rapidly growing list of talent emerging from Season 10.

DWCS Season 10, Week 4 Results:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event starting Tuesday, September 1 at 7pm ET/4pm PT.)