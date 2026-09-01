Week 4 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10
Live Results, Official Scorecards, Fight Recaps And More From Week 4 Of Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On September 1, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport
• Sep. 1, 2026
The first three weeks of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10 have already delivered an impressive collection of performances, producing 15 UFC contracts and introducing a growing list of talent to the UFC.
Two of those winners have already made their UFC debuts and picked up victories, with Bilal Hasan and Anthony Wint both making an immediate impact. Last week also featured one of the biggest upsets in Contender Series history, as Alex Apodaca defeated Bella Mir, a -6000 favorite, in a stunning result.