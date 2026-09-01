 Skip to main content
Dana White and the matchmakers watching Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series
Results

Week 4 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10

Live Results, Official Scorecards, Fight Recaps And More From Week 4 Of Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On September 1, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Sep. 1, 2026

The first three weeks of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 10 have already delivered an impressive collection of performances, producing 15 UFC contracts and introducing a growing list of talent to the UFC.

Two of those winners have already made their UFC debuts and picked up victories, with Bilal Hasan and Anthony Wint both making an immediate impact. Last week also featured one of the biggest upsets in Contender Series history, as Alex Apodaca defeated Bella Mir, a -6000 favorite, in a stunning result.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

Now, 10 more hopefuls enter the Octagon looking to earn their place alongside the rapidly growing list of talent emerging from Season 10.

DWCS Season 10, Week 4 Results:

(This page will be updated live throughout the event starting Tuesday, September 1 at 7pm ET/4pm PT.)

Lightweight - Hunter Smith vs Adam Livingston

Heavyweight - Gabriel Lorenco vs Charlie Cleveland

Lightweight - Liam McCracken vs Silvestre Sanchez Montes

Middleweight - Brandon Holmes vs Modestino Rodrigues

Welterweight - Patrick Rivera vs Adam Darby

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Tags
Dana White's Contender Series
DWCS
Live Results
official scorecards