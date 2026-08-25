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Ronald Humphrey finaliza Alexis Miranda no 3º episódio da 10ª temporada do Dana White's Contender Series, em 25 de agosto de 2026. (Foto por Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)
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Week 3 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 10

Live Results, Official Scorecards, Fight Recaps And More From Week 3 Of Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On August 25
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Aug. 26, 2026

Week 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series is set to keep the momentum rolling as another group of hungry prospects descend on Meta APEX, all chasing the opportunity to turn one big performance into a UFC contract.

In the night’s main event, Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and a veteran of UFC BJJ, looks to make her mark on the Contender Series against fellow bantamweight prospect Alex Apodaca as the next generation of UFC hopefuls look to punch their tickets to the Octagon.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

Week 3 Of Dana White's Contender Series starts Tuesday, August 25 at 7pm ET/4pm PT. All five bouts can be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States.

DWCS Season 10, Week 3 Results:

Nick Galanti defeats Carlos Petruzzella via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:35

Week 3 kicked off with a bang, courtesy of Cage Fury Fighting Championships middleweight champion Nick Galante, who needed just 35 seconds to get the Meta APEX crowd off their seats as he flattened Carlos Petruzzella to claim a huge first-round knockout victory.

Scorecard reading: Official Result: Nick Galanti defeats Carlos Petruzzella by KO, :35, Round 1

Galanti didn’t waste any time as he came out of his corner and, after reacting to a Petruzzella body kick, shot in for a takedown. Petruzzella defended well to keep things standing, but Galanti had something for him on the feet, too.

With Petruzzella backed up against the fence, Galanti switched from wrestling to striking as he unloaded a massive right hook that sent his man crashing to the canvas.

Nick Galanti Gets Huge First Round KO | Dana White's Contender Series, Week 3, Season 10
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Nick Galanti Gets Huge First Round KO | Dana White's Contender Series, Week 3, Season 10
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And, with referee Keith Peterson trying to get a good angle to view the state of Petruzzella, Galanti didn’t stand on ceremony. Instead, he moved in and unloaded a blistering barrage of ground strikes to finish the job and claim a stunning first-round knockout victory.

Ronald Humphrey defeats Alexis Miranda via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:03

The fighting son of former Strikeforce athlete Ron “Abongo” Humphrey, Ronald Humphrey showcased his own brand of high-octane offense as he beat up, then submitted, Alexis Miranda in vicious fashion in the first round of their welterweight matchup.

Miranda promised to lean on his boxing skills during the contest, and opened up with a quick double-jab-right-hand combination, but Humphrey answered immediately by stepping in, picking him up and slamming him powerfully to the mat.

scorecard reading: Ronald Humphrey defeats Alexis Miranda via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:03

Miranda managed to fight his way to his feet, and was immediately punished with a knee to the head, but eventually the pair separated and started to throw strikes.

Miranda let his hands go from range and connected with a couple of solid shots to the body, but Humphrey took him back down, then hit Miranda with successive knees as he battled to his feet once again. Miranda stood, arms outstretched, as if to say, “Is that all you’ve got?“. If that was the question, Humphrey had an emphatic answer.

Ronald Humphrey Submits Miranda | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10, Week 3
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Ronald Humphrey Submits Miranda | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10, Week 3
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He busted up Miranda with a nasty elbow, then dropped him with a stiff shot. Then, after getting his hands on him, Humphrey picked Miranda up and slammed him to the mat again. And with the fight on the mat, Humphrey worked his way to the back of his battered and bloody opponent and locked up a tight rear-naked choke to force the tap for a violent, statement-making, first-round submission victory.

Sean Clancy Jr. defeats Gary Balletto via TKO (ground strikes) – Round 2, 3:54

Cage Warriors welterweight champion Sean Clancy Jr. added another finish to his record as the undefeated Scot continued his 100 percent finish record with a second-round TKO finish of Gary Balletto in their welterweight bout.

After a cagey opening minute, Clancy started to find his range with his kicks, with one thumping kick to the body, followed by another upstairs as he kept Balletto on the outside. The Scot then found his mark with a counter hook as Balletto looked to step in.

scorecard reading: Sean Clancy Jr. defeats Gary Balletto via TKO (ground strikes) – Round 2, 3:54

Clancy showcased the striking tools in his arsenal as he mixed in question-mark kicks, calf kicks and snapping front kicks to the body, while looking to counter Balletto with punches as the Rhode Island native moved into range.

Round 2 started with Clancy mixing things up as he shot in for a takedown, where he showed off his ground work by moving through side control to back mount to full mount, before raining down some heavy elbows from top position.

Clancy continued to punish Balletto from full mount, as he turned up the volume and hammered his man with nasty punches and elbows until referee Keith Peterson stepped in to spare a bloodied-up Balletto further punishment.

It was a display of controlled, clinical offense as he improved his record to 9-0 with the sixth KO/TKO finish of his career.

Guilherme Uriel defeats Mario Piazzon via submission (standing guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:50

Guilherme Uriel Scores Standing Guillotine Submission | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10, Week 3
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Guilherme Uriel Scores Standing Guillotine Submission | Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10, Week 3
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Heavyweight Contender Series returnees Mario Piazzon and Guilherme Uriel went head to head looking to make their second chance count, and it was an emotional Uriel who took the victory in dramatic fashion inside the opening minute of the contest.

As soon as the action got underway, Piazzon shot in instantly, but Uriel saw it coming and immediately snatched up his neck, and didn’t let go.

scorecard reading: Guilherme Uriel defeats Mario Piazzon via submission (standing guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:50
After taking a little time to adjust his grip and tighten the hold, he turned his opponent around and, with an arm-in guillotine securely in place, rendered Piazzon unconscious to claim a dramatic first-round finish.

Uriel’s quickfire victory became all too much for the Brazilian as the enormity of his win became apparent. His tears of joy showing just what it means to claim victory at the second attempt on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Main Event: Alex Apodaca (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Bella Mir by unanimous decision

scorecard reading: Alex Apodaca (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Bella Mir by unanimous decision
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Dana White's Contender Series
DWCS
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official scorecards