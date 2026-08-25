Week 3 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 10

In the night’s main event, Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and a veteran of UFC BJJ, looks to make her mark on the Contender Series against fellow bantamweight prospect Alex Apodaca as the next generation of UFC hopefuls look to punch their tickets to the Octagon.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

Week 3 Of Dana White's Contender Series starts Tuesday, August 25 at 7pm ET/4pm PT. All five bouts can be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States.

DWCS Season 10, Week 3 Results: