Week 2 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 10
Live Results, Official Scorecards, Fight Recaps And More From Week 2 Of Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On August 18
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport
• Aug. 18, 2026
Dana White’s Contender Series continues its 10th season Tuesday, as another crop of emerging prospects converges at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, looking to impress the UFC President in a bid to earn a spot on the UFC roster.
Five bouts are set for Week 2, with 10 UFC hopefuls stepping into the Octagon knowing a standout performance could be enough to earn them a coveted UFC contract. After four fighters earned contracts in Week 1, the latest group of prospects will look to follow in their footsteps and earn the seal of approval from White and the UFC matchmakers.