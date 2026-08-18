Week 2 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 10

Five bouts are set for Week 2, with 10 UFC hopefuls stepping into the Octagon knowing a standout performance could be enough to earn them a coveted UFC contract. After four fighters earned contracts in Week 1, the latest group of prospects will look to follow in their footsteps and earn the seal of approval from White and the UFC matchmakers.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

Week 2 of Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10 is live Tuesday, August 18 at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States.

DWCS Season 10, Week 2 Results:

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards.