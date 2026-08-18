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Dana White and the matchmakers watching Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series
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Week 2 Results + Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series Season 10

Live Results, Official Scorecards, Fight Recaps And More From Week 2 Of Dana White's Contender Series Season 10, Live From Meta APEX In Las Vegas On August 18
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Aug. 18, 2026

Dana White’s Contender Series continues its 10th season Tuesday, as another crop of emerging prospects converges at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, looking to impress the UFC President in a bid to earn a spot on the UFC roster.

Five bouts are set for Week 2, with 10 UFC hopefuls stepping into the Octagon knowing a standout performance could be enough to earn them a coveted UFC contract. After four fighters earned contracts in Week 1, the latest group of prospects will look to follow in their footsteps and earn the seal of approval from White and the UFC matchmakers.

How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

Week 2 of Dana White's Contender Series, Season 10 is live Tuesday, August 18 at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on Paramount+ in the United States.

DWCS Season 10, Week 2 Results:

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results and scorecards.

Featherweight – Roman Gabriel Puga vs Taner Trembley

Light Heavyweight – Alik Lorenz vs Mahamed Aly

Lightweight – Logan Paxton vs Cristian Perez

Middleweight – Douglas Henrique Rodrigues vs Trent Miller

Main Event: Welterweight – Namo Fazil vs Kaik Brito

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Dana White's Contender Series
DWCS
Live Results
official scorecards