Dana White's Contender Series Returns For Season 4
Up-and-coming fighters get their chance to impress and earn a UFC contract once again in August
Jul. 25, 2020
Dana White's Contender Series returns for its fourth season starting on August 4 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The show that discovered the likes of "Sugar" Sean O'Malley, Edmen "The Golden Boy" Shahbazyan and Maycee "The Future" Barber welcomes a bevy of prospects vying for their shot at becoming a contender in the Octagon.
On August 4, the season premiere is headlined by a pair of lightweights in Kevin Syler and Kenneth Cross followed by middleweights Dustin Stoltzfus and Joseph Pyfer to close out the August 11 card.