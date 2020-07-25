Dana White's Contender Series Returns For Season 4

The show that discovered the likes of "Sugar" Sean O'Malley, Edmen "The Golden Boy" Shahbazyan and Maycee "The Future" Barber welcomes a bevy of prospects vying for their shot at becoming a contender in the Octagon.

On August 4, the season premiere is headlined by a pair of lightweights in Kevin Syler and Kenneth Cross followed by middleweights Dustin Stoltzfus and Joseph Pyfer to close out the August 11 card.