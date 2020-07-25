 Skip to main content
Dana White's Contender Series Returns For Season 4

Up-and-coming fighters get their chance to impress and earn a UFC contract once again in August
Jul. 25, 2020

Dana White's Contender Series returns for its fourth season starting on August 4 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show that discovered the likes of "Sugar" Sean O'Malley, Edmen "The Golden Boy" Shahbazyan and Maycee "The Future" Barber welcomes a bevy of prospects vying for their shot at becoming a contender in the Octagon.

On August 4, the season premiere is headlined by a pair of lightweights in Kevin Syler and Kenneth Cross followed by middleweights Dustin Stoltzfus and Joseph Pyfer to close out the August 11 card.

DWCS
