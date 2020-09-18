Dana White's Contender Series Returns In November

The fourth season of the hit show Dana White’s Contender Series will resume with its final three episodes (8-10), beginning Wednesday, Nov. 4 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The last two episodes are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Tuesday Nov. 17. The series will take a brief hiatus while UFC returns to UFC FIGHT ISLAND for five events from Sept. 26 through Oct. 24.

The current season of Dana White’s Contender Series has produced epic fights that have led to 26 new UFC contracts being awarded to competitors through seven events.