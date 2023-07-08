 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Dana White’s Contender Series Returns to ESPN+ August 8

Seventh Season To Air Live From UCF APEX In Las Vegas
Jul. 8, 2023

Dana White’s Contender Series returns for a seventh season on Tuesday, August 8, exclusively on ESPN+. The series will air live every Tuesday from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first two episodes will air at 7 p.m. ET, and starting with the third week, the series will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Dana White’s Contender Series introduces some of UFC’s top prospects from around the world in a ten-episode season, with new episodes available every Tuesday evening through October 10, exclusively on ESPN+. Showcasing approximately five bouts in each episode, prospects will compete for the chance to earn a contract with UFC.

The series has launched the careers of many athletes including “Suga” Sean O’Malley, Ryan Spann, Maycee “The Future” Barber, Johnny Walker and Marina Rodriguez. Within the past two years, Alex Perez has challenged for UFC men’s flyweight title, Taila Santos took a shot at the women’s flyweight belt. In addition, there are new top up-and-coming stars in the UFC, such as three-time former NCAA Division I wrestling national champion, Bo Nickal who is undefeated and has finished every opponent in the first round. In all, 200 fighters have earned UFC contracts on the show, and over a dozen are now in the promotion’s rankings.

Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN+, Episode One Fights:

Tags
Dana White's Contender Series
:
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia is seen on stage during the UFC 273 press conference on April 07, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Public Events Schedule | International Fight Week &…

Don't Miss A Single Event Of The Biggest Fight Week Of The Year In Las Vegas! 

More
Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic announcement for UFC 295
Announcements

Jon Jones To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Stipe…

UFC President Dana White Announces Main Event Bout Between Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic In New York City On November 11 For UFC 295

More
Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Sit Downs With UFC's McKenzie Pavacich To Talk About All Things Inside And Outside Of The Octagon
Special Feature

Israel Adesanya Exclusive Interview | July 2023

Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya Sit Downs With UFC's McKenzie Pavacich To Talk About All Things Inside And Outside Of The Octagon

Watch the Video
: