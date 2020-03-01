Dana White's Contender Series Results: Week 5

How many contracts will be awarded tonight?

That’s the question heading into every episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, but it has become two-fold this season as the UFC President has been passing out invitations to the join the UFC roster at a record-setting rate.

Over the first four weeks of this season, 16 of the 19 fighters who have crossed the threshold into the Octagon inside the UFC Apex and emerged victorious have also been awarded UFC contracts. Even my rudimentary math skills can figure out that that is an average of four contracts per show, and just slightly more than 80 percent of the triumphant talents who have competed already this season.

Each week, it feels like we’re in for a downturn — like the action will drop off ever so slightly and only one or two winners will be called over to collect a contract from the impressed UFC boss — but then five more pairs of fighters enter the cage, five more fighters emerge victorious, and White is left praising their upside with Laura Sanko following back-room deliberations with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.

Was this the week the action cooled and only one or two fighters were called to join the UFC roster or did the incredible number of contracts being awarded this season climb even higher?