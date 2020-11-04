Dana White's Contender Series Results

Six weeks after Jordan Williams wrapped up Episode 7 of the fourth season on Dana White’s Contender Series with a first-round stoppage win that finally earned him a UFC contract, the festivities resumed this evening in Las Vegas as another collection of hopefuls crossed the threshold into the Octagon in hopes of joining Williams and the 25 other athletes who have gotten the call to join the UFC roster already this season.

Initially slated to be a full complement of five fights, this week’s return is down to four with the news on Monday that the strawweight bout between Pauline Macias and Gloria de Paula had to be rescheduled.

Despite being down a bout, this evening’s matchups remained an intriguing collection of hopefuls spread across four divisions and, as always on the Contender Series, the action was electric.

Dana White didn’t have much to mull over on Wednesday night, as all four fights ended inside the distance, each one drawing a reaction from the UFC President in the moment and each victor securing a contract.

Jared Vanderaa joins the heavyweight ranks, Luis Saldana jumps into the talent-rich featherweight waters, Ignacio Bahamondes matriculates to the welterweight division, and Carlos Ulberg claims a place in the light heavyweight division, bringing the total number of contracts handed out this season to an even 30.

Here’s a look at what transpired.