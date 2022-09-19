Dana White's Contender Series Preview | Season 6, Week 9

Leon Aliu of Albania and Brunno Ferreira of Brazil face off during Dana White's Contender series season six, week nine weigh-in at Palace Station on September 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Leon Aliu and Bruno Ferreira clash in this meeting of talented middleweights looking to take the next step forward in their respective careers.

Aliu is 33-year-old fighter, but only made his pro debut six years ago, so he’s closer to being in his fighting prime than beyond it. He earned early career victories over DWCS alum Leonardo Damiani and UFC vet Amilcar Alves, and rolls into this pairing off a quality first-round stoppage win over James Webb at Cage Warriors 138 in May.

DWCS Weigh-In Results

The 29-year-old Brazilian Ferreira has rampaged to eight straight victories since beginning his professional career in April 2019. He’s yet to go the distance and has only exited the first round twice, which makes it very easy for me to say that “The Hulk” has smashed his competition thus far.

Aliu has faced the superior competition throughout his career in comparison to Ferreira, but the unbeaten Brazilian has been an absolute wrecking ball, which makes this a highly intriguing pairing to watch on Tuesday night.

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Mando Gutierrez