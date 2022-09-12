Dana White's Contender Series Preview | Season 6, Week 8

Farid Basharat vs Allan Begosso

Farid Basharat looks to join his brother in turning a Contender Series victory into a promising career in the UFC, but in order to do that, he’s got to get through Brazil’s Allan Begosso first.

Basharat, the younger brother of UFC bantamweight Javid Basharat, was supposed to compete earlier this season, and even successfully weighed in for his fight. But his opponent missed weight, resulting in his opportunity being pushed back. The 25-year-old is undefeated through his first eight starts, having only gone the distance twice, and has the same type of upside as his brother.

Begosso, who trains at Team Alpha MMA in Sacramento, enters sporting a 7-1-1 record, with his only loss coming late last year, by decision, in a clash for the vacant LFA bantamweight title. He’s since bounced back with a vicious first-round knockout by jumping switch knee, and should serve as a formidable test for the highly regarded Basharat here.

This has the potential to be the best fight of the season so far, as each man has shown UFC upside in the past and will be looking to make a statement in front of Dana White and company on Tuesday evening.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Mario Sousa