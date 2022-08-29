Dana White's Contender Series Preview | Season 6, Week 6

Five weeks into Season 6, we’ve had three weeks where all five victors were awarded the opportunity to compete in the Octagon in the future.

Now here’s the scary thing — Week 6 is easily the best collection of matchups and prospects to hit the UFC APEX so far this year.

There have already been 20 individuals that have made the move to the UFC roster this season, and whether it’s on Tuesday night or somewhere in the not-too-distant future, chances are you’re going to see several of these competitors there, as well.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s pairings.