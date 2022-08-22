Dana White's Contender Series Preview | Season 6, Week 5

Unbeaten heavyweights with matching 5-0 marks headline the final episode of the first half of Season 6, as Brazil’s Eduardo Neves squares off with England’s Mick Parkin.

The 22-year-old Neves enters Tuesday’s main event having earned three straight first-round stoppage wins, most recently needing just 64 seconds to dispatch Andre Vieira at LFA 126 in Rio de Janeiro. Still very much in the developmental phase of his career, Neves has yet to go the distance, doing exactly what you hope to see a young prospect do against overmatched competition — get them out of there early and with little trouble.

DWCS Week 5 Official Weigh-In Results

Though they have matching professional records, Parkin has considerably more experience overall than Neves, as the British heavyweight went undefeated in eight amateur bouts before turning pro and rattling off five straight stoppage wins of his own. He’s made the rounds to work with some of the top talents and gyms in the United Kingdom and Ireland in advance of this contest, and will hope to show the fruits of those efforts on Tuesday night.

One of these men will be leaving Las Vegas dealing with their first professional loss, but will the other be leaving with a UFC contract in hand?

Amir Gogoladze vs Darius Flowers