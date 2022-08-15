Dana White's Contender Series Preview | Season 6, Week 4

Three weeks in and 10 contracts have been handed out, but the biggest talking point so far this season has been one winner that didn’t get a contract… yet.

Last week, three-time NCAA Division I National Champion Bo Nickal ran through Zachary Borrego, but rather than sign him on the spot, UFC President Dana White said he’d like to see one more fight later this season before pulling the trigger to bring the former Dan Hodge Trophy winner into the UFC.

If Nickal wins, he’ll get a contract, and I feel pretty confident in saying he will win, he will get a contract, and everyone that was up in arms about his arrival being delayed will be able to exhale.

DWCS Week 4 Official Weigh-In Results

While I’m confident the ultra-talented Nickal will get the job done in a few weeks, who will get their hand raised on Tuesday night and potentially join the UFC roster is still to be determined.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap for Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series.