Dana White's Contender Series Preview | Season 6, Week 3

The athletes competing on the second week of Dana White’s Contender Series clearly heard UFC President’s message at the close of the Season 6 premiere loud and clear.

After awarding just a single contract in the opening episode of the season — which was the first time that had happened since Week 9 of Season 3, when Philip Rowe was the lone contract winner — Dana White had his first “… and you get a contract!” moment of the season last week, awarding all five victorious fighters UFC deals.

This week, five more sets of hopefuls head to the UFC APEX eager to impress the boss and make the jump to the biggest stage in the sport.

Here’s a preview of the action that is set to transpire on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas.