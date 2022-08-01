DANA WHITE’S CONTENDER SERIES PREVIEW | SEASON 6, WEEK 2

While Joe Pyfer became the first fighter to garner a contract on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC President and his remarks following the fights were the main talking point coming out of the season premiere.

It’s been discussed as the 2022 version of White’s famous “Do you want to be a f****** fighter?!” From the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, where he laid down the gauntlet before the initial cast. Tuesday night, White made it clear what he wants to see from the athletes auditioning for a spot on the UFC roster — he’s looking for action, hunger, and excitement; all things Pyfer displayed during Week 1.

We’ll see how closely the competitors for Week 2 were paying attention to what was said when they step into the cage on Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap.