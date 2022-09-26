Dana White's Contender Series Preview | Season 6, Week 10

Over the previous nine weeks, 39 athletes have been added to the UFC roster, including the youngest fighter ever to be signed to a UFC contract, 17-year-old Raul Rojas Jr., who earned a victory and a call to the Octagon last week.

There have been six weeks where all five victors visited with Laura Sanko after the standout analyst and Contender Series fixture chatted with UFC President Dana White, and one week — Week 2 — where six fighters scored deals, as Shannon Ross was awarded a contract following his entertaining loss to Vinicius Salvador when it was discovered he competed with severe appendicitis.

The staggering number of contracts that have been awarded thus far this season is only more impressive given than only one was awarded in the opening week, though it seems like everyone really did their best to “Be Joe Pyfer” in the subsequent weeks.

And so now we’ve reached the final event of the season — a chance to set a new benchmark for the number of contracts awarded, to see five additional pairs of fighters make the walk on a Tuesday night, and to get one more look at middleweight prospect Bo Nickal.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s matchups.

Bo Nickal vs Donovan Beard