Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 9 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Vakhitov has extensive combat sports experience due to his kickboxing background, but he does not have much MMA experience yet. Vakhitov has only fought three times in MMA and has gone 2-1. His loss was due to a freak injury where he injured his arm posting on the mat during a takedown.

Vakhitov’s DWCS opponent, Islem Masraf, also has limited MMA experience with only three pro fights, but he went viral recently for his bizarre win over Mickaël Groguhe. In that fight, Groguhe lazily walked to the center of the cage with his hands down like he was on a stroll in the park, and Masraf punished him with a head-kick knockout 10 seconds into the fight.

Masraf has won each of his last two MMA fights by KO/TKO due to distance striking, and he has showcased pop at distance. However, Masraf will likely have to initiate grappling to have a chance to beat Vakhitov, as choosing a distance striking strategy against a GLORY kickboxing champion is not a recipe for success.

Ultimately, Vakhitov's elite striking background should be the difference in this fight. Vakhitov will have a huge advantage when this fight is on the feet, and as long as he can keep the fight standing, he should be able to get a stoppage and enter the UFC as an intriguing up-and-coming fighter in the light heavyweight division.

Prediction: Artem Vakhitov to win by KO/TKO

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or check out Dana White’s Contender Series Odds Page!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.