Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Season 9, Week 7 | DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's event, turning $10 into over $2,000 with a Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:

Tommy Gantt To Win By Submission

Iwo Baraniewski To Win By KO/TKO/DQ

Hecher Sosa To Win By Decision

As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $2,103.75.

Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features an exciting middleweight bout between Croatian prospect Dani Barbir and Lithuanian prospect Mantas Kondratavicius.