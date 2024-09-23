Dana White's Contender Series Picks: Week 7 | DraftKings Sportsbook

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's episode, turning $100 into over $2,300 with a five-leg Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:

Ahmad Hassanzada Moneyline

Ateba Gautier To Win By KO/TKO/DQ

Benjamin Bennett To Win By Decision

Tallison Teixeira To Win By KO/TKO/DQ

Elijah Smith Moneyline

As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $2,305.51.

Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, September 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features the DWCS debut of exciting Italian prospect Francesco Mazzeo.

Alexia Thainara (-110) vs. Rose Conceicao (-120)

Kevin Vallejos (-375) vs. Cam Teague (+270)

Kevin Christian (-160) vs. Francesco Mazzeo (+124)

Daniel Frunza (+180) vs. Vadym Kutsyi (-238)

Bailey Schoenfelder (-660) vs. Danylo Voievodkin (+420)

Francesco Mazzeo vs Kevin Christian

Mazzeo only has four professional fights, but his physical skills jump out on tape. Mazzeo is quick and athletic with fast hands and stinging punching power. Mazzeo recently went viral on social media for his explosive 37-second knockout of Vanderlei Junior where he folded Junior with a right hand to the temple.

Mazzeo’s feints are also excellent. Feinting is an incredibly powerful weapon because it blurs the line between real attacks and fake attacks. Feinting produces reactions from opponents that can set them up for other strikes. A classic example of the power of feinting can be seen in Alex Pereira’s knockout of Sean Strickland at UFC 276. Pereira feinted a jab, which caused Strickland to reach to parry the jab. Pereira then looped a left hook into the exposed area on Strickland’s right side to land a thunderous punch that ended the fight.