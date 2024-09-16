Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 6 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Announcements
Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series reached the midway point last week at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and three fighters earned a UFC contract: Navajo Stirling, Josias Musasa, and Nicolle Caliari. Stirling generated a lot of attention with a powerful left-hook KO of Phil Latu that had City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya buzzing.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's episode, turning $100 into over $1,300 with a three-leg Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Josias Musasa To Win By Decision
- Yousri Belgaroui Moneyline
- Navajo Stirling Moneyline
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $1,387.30.
Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features the DWCS debut of intriguing heavyweight prospect Talisson Teixeira.
Dana White’s Contender Series Odds
- Ahmad Hassanzada (-180) vs Dylan Mantello (+140)
- Ateba Gautier (+145) vs Yura Naito (-188)
- Joey Hart (-125) vs Benjamin Bennett (-105)
- Talisson Teixeira (-720) vs Arthur Lopes (+450)
- Aaron Tau (+154) vs Elijah Smith (-200)
Talisson Teixeira vs Arthur Lopes
Teixeira has a well-rounded skill set for a heavyweight, displaying both striking and grappling potential. The first thing that jumps out about Teixeira is his size. Teixeira is huge at 6'7" with an 83-inch reach and would be one of the tallest and longest fighters on the UFC roster. Teixeira moves well for his size and seems to understand range, which is important for a tall fighter. At distance, Teixeira uses his length well and has good straight punches. Teixeira has showcased a good jab, which is an outstanding weapon for tall fighters, especially in the heavyweight division. A good jab allows a fighter to soften an opponent up from distance with a relatively safe lead. A good jab also sets up power crosses off a 1-2 combo, which Teixeira has displayed in his fights, most notably knocking out Arthur Fonseca with a powerful 1-2 combo.
Teixeira has a capable kicking game, utilizing his tree trunk-sized legs to inflict damage. Teixeira has showcased a front snap kick that is good for attacking the body from a safe distance. He has showcased a calf kick, which has the potential to disable the bases of opponents. He has also gone high with kicks to the head and even spinning back kicks to the head.
As a black belt in jiu-jitsu, Teixeira also has a quality grappling game. Teixeira will likely have sound defense on the ground if the fight goes there and he should be able to stay out of bad positions. Offensively, Teixeira will know how to use his body to keep his opponent in dominant positions and potentially finish with a submission if the opportunity presents itself.
Teixeira’s opponent, Arthur Lopes, has recorded only one professional fight since 2018, winning by ground-and-pound in 20 seconds. As a result, recent fight tape on Lopes is very limited. Lopes is substantially shorter than Teixeira at 6’2”, which puts him at a range disadvantage at distance. Lopes will likely have to close the distance and fight inside to neutralize Teixeira’s length advantage. Teixeira’s black belt in jiu-jitsu should help him defend against a ground-and-pound strategy—Teixeira will be comfortable off his back if the fight does hit the mat.
Teixeira is 6-0 as a pro and has won each of his last five fights by KO/TKO. The heavyweight division features volatility because of the mass and force behind the strikes, but Teixeira should be able to utilize his superior length to land from distance and beat Lopes by finish.
Prediction: Talisson Teixeira to win by KO/TKO
