Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 6 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Teixeira has a capable kicking game, utilizing his tree trunk-sized legs to inflict damage. Teixeira has showcased a front snap kick that is good for attacking the body from a safe distance. He has showcased a calf kick, which has the potential to disable the bases of opponents. He has also gone high with kicks to the head and even spinning back kicks to the head.

As a black belt in jiu-jitsu, Teixeira also has a quality grappling game. Teixeira will likely have sound defense on the ground if the fight goes there and he should be able to stay out of bad positions. Offensively, Teixeira will know how to use his body to keep his opponent in dominant positions and potentially finish with a submission if the opportunity presents itself.

Teixeira’s opponent, Arthur Lopes, has recorded only one professional fight since 2018, winning by ground-and-pound in 20 seconds. As a result, recent fight tape on Lopes is very limited. Lopes is substantially shorter than Teixeira at 6’2”, which puts him at a range disadvantage at distance. Lopes will likely have to close the distance and fight inside to neutralize Teixeira’s length advantage. Teixeira’s black belt in jiu-jitsu should help him defend against a ground-and-pound strategy—Teixeira will be comfortable off his back if the fight does hit the mat.

Teixeira is 6-0 as a pro and has won each of his last five fights by KO/TKO. The heavyweight division features volatility because of the mass and force behind the strikes, but Teixeira should be able to utilize his superior length to land from distance and beat Lopes by finish.

Prediction: Talisson Teixeira to win by KO/TKO

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app or check out Dana White’s Contender Series Odds Page!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, lines and odds subject to change.