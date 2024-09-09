Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 5 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Pereira has a history of becoming friends and training partners with former rivals. After knocking out Sean Strickland, Pereira developed a friendship with Strickland and began to train with him. Strickland made improvements to his striking game with the help of Pereira and eventually used these improvements to help fuel a run to the UFC middleweight title. Pereira has also recently taken Belgaroui under his wing--Belgaroui is now close friends with Pereira and trains with Pereira in Connecticut at Glover Teixeira's academy, Teixeira MMA & Fitness. Belgaroui has been in Pereira‘s corner for Pereira’s recent UFC title fights.

Belgaroui is huge for middleweight, standing 6’5”, and has an even bigger frame than Pereira, who was monstrously large for middleweight. Pereira's massive and lengthy frame gave him substantial advantages at middleweight, particularly with his range and distance management. Pereira used his length to stay outside of his opponents' striking range, where he could hit them from a distance that his opponents struggled to connect with him from. Belgaroui enjoys a similar range advantage at middleweight due to his frame and length.

Belgaroui's knee strikes are also impressive, and his height and long legs help him connect with these knee strikes to vulnerable areas. Seven of Belgaroui's career wins in MMA/kickboxing are via KO/TKO due to knee strikes, including his recent win in MMA over Giorgi Kvelidze. In MMA, Belgaroui's knee strikes give him a great weapon to attack opponents when they change levels to attempt a takedown. Belgaroui's long legs and substantial height advantage help his knees reach head level, even when opponents aren't changing levels for takedowns.