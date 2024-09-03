Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 4 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Bashi’s striking is still developing. He ate some strikes from distance in his recent fight vs. Askar Askar, but Bashi’s chin looked hard and he did not appear to be hurt from the strikes. Bashi eventually got Askar to the ground, took his back and finished a choke with a good squeeze. Bashi has finished each of his last four fights, three by choke and one by ground-and-pound.



Bashi has generally fought at bantamweight but will be fighting up a weight class at featherweight for his fight against Dorian Ramos. Bashi’s frame is fairly small for featherweight and there is some concern about whether featherweight is the best weight class for him. However, Ramos is taking this fight on very short notice, replacing Bashi‘s original opponent, Tommy McMillen. Ramos taking this fight with less than a week to prepare puts him at a substantial disadvantage, and Bashi should be able to impose his offensive grappling and find a finish on the ground, potentially via a ground-and-pound TKO stoppage.

Prediction: Austin Bashi to win by KO/TKO

