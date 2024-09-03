Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 4 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Announcements
The 2024 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series continued last week at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and four fighters earned a UFC contract: Malcolm Wellmaker, Marco Tulio, Bogdan Grad, and Andrey Pulyaev. Tulio won his fight with an impressive turning side kick to the liver, which crippled Matthieu Duclos. Malcolm Wellmaker also had an impressive finish, knocking out Adam Bramhald with a retreating right hand to the temple.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor cashed in during last week's episode, turning $550 into approximately $5,000 with a four-leg Dana White’s Contender Series Parlay Bet featuring the following picks:
- Marco Tulio Moneyline
- Bogdan Grad Moneyline
- Andrey Pulyaev Moneyline
- Nick Piccininni Moneyline
As a result of all of these outcomes hitting in the Parlay Bet, the DWCS bettor took home $5,003.06.
Week 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series airs on Tuesday, September 3 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This week features the DWCS debut of top prospect Austin Bashi.
Dana White’s Contender Series Odds
- Gauge Young (+160) vs Quillan Salkilld (-192)
- Yuneisy Duben (+550) vs Shannon Clark (-920)
- Austin Bashi (-810) vs Dorian Ramos (+500)
- Will Currie (-445) vs Djorden Santos (+310)
- Seokhyeon Ko (+280) vs Igor Cavalcanti (-355)
Austin Bashi vs Dorian Ramos
Bashi is a good grappler who primarily wins his fights through aggressive offensive grappling. Bashi‘s jiu-jitsu credentials are strong and include a gold medal at brown belt at No-Gi Worlds, one of the most prestigious No-Gi grappling events in the world. Winning Worlds at brown belt is not quite as impressive as winning at black belt, but it’s still impressive. Bashi was eventually promoted to black belt in jiu-jitsu in late 2023, shortly after winning No-Gi Worlds at brown belt. Offensively, Bashi‘s jiu-jitsu skills help him pass to dominant positions on the ground, then maintain these dominant positions and finish from these dominant positions.
Bashi also has solid wrestling. In each of his last four fights, Bashi has successfully dragged his opponent to the ground with offensive wrestling and either took top position or the back. However, Bashi does not always set up his takedowns well and has a tendency to shoot from a far distance, which gives opponents more time to react in defense. This can make takedowns harder to finish and result in more energy being burned to finish the takedowns.
Week 4 @UFCFightPass athletes are here!— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2024
These #DWCS athletes made a name for themselves! Tonight, they'll try to earn a contract! 👀
[ Live TONIGHT at 8pmET/5pmPT ] pic.twitter.com/cBqowNFB0q
Bashi’s striking is still developing. He ate some strikes from distance in his recent fight vs. Askar Askar, but Bashi’s chin looked hard and he did not appear to be hurt from the strikes. Bashi eventually got Askar to the ground, took his back and finished a choke with a good squeeze. Bashi has finished each of his last four fights, three by choke and one by ground-and-pound.
Bashi has generally fought at bantamweight but will be fighting up a weight class at featherweight for his fight against Dorian Ramos. Bashi’s frame is fairly small for featherweight and there is some concern about whether featherweight is the best weight class for him. However, Ramos is taking this fight on very short notice, replacing Bashi‘s original opponent, Tommy McMillen. Ramos taking this fight with less than a week to prepare puts him at a substantial disadvantage, and Bashi should be able to impose his offensive grappling and find a finish on the ground, potentially via a ground-and-pound TKO stoppage.
Prediction: Austin Bashi to win by KO/TKO
