Dana White’s Contender Series Picks: Week 3 | DraftKings Sportsbook

Piccininni’s distance striking is still developing. In his fight against Freddie Rodriguez, Piccininni got dropped by a left hook after Piccininni left his chin stationary and his right hand at his waist while inside the pocket. However, Piccininni quickly recovered and ended the fight shortly after by taking Rodriguez down, passing to mount, and securing an arm-triangle choke. Piccininni has a good squeeze and has finished five of his six pro fights by choke, including three by arm triangle.

Piccininni’s opponent, Jack Duffy, started fighting professionally in 2012 but has only fought twice since 2019. In Duffy’s most recent fight, he was very offensive grappling-heavy. Duffy immediately shot takedowns and then transitioned to the back in each of the three rounds. Duffy was unable to finish from the back and won a unanimous decision on the back of takedowns and control time from a dominant position. This strategy is unlikely to work against a great wrestler like Piccininni, who will likely stuff Duffy’s takedown attempts and scramble out of any potentially bad positions. Duffy’s best chance is probably to take advantage of the fact that Piccininni is taking this fight on short notice. If Duffy can last into the third round, it’s possible Piccininni’s gas tank will be low, which could create openings to land strikes from distance.

While taking this fight on short notice could create some issues, Piccininni’s wrestling is on another level, and he should still be able to impose his will against Duffy by taking him down and winning the fight on the mat.

Prediction: Nick Piccininni to win by submission

